September 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Six die in helicopter crash in Norway

By Reuters News Service00

All six people on board the civilian helicopter that crashed in northern Norway on Saturday afternoon have died, the police said on Sunday.

There were five passengers from Norway, all in their early twenties, plus a Swedish pilot. One survivor found at the crash site southwest of Alta has since died in hospital.

The rescue service said the Airbus AS350 helicopter was operated by Norwegian company Helitrans, which said on its website that it could not comment on the circumstances of the accident.

Norwegian authorities launched an investigation on Sunday into the cause of the crash, which was not immediately clear.

An official from the country’s Accident Investigation Board (AIBN) told Norwegian daily paper VG that investigators from France and Airbus were expected to arrive to Norway on Monday.

Related posts

Netanyahu repeats pledge to annex Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank

Reuters News Service

A very British coup by Her Majesty’s opposition

Alper Ali Riza

Protesters rally at Hong Kong airport to disrupt travel (Update 1)

Reuters News Service

Dorian set to slam Bahamas as powerful category 4 hurricane

Reuters News Service

Five killed, including gunman, 21 injured in West Texas shooting

Reuters News Service

Turkey to launch own Syria plan in weeks unless has ‘safe zone’ control

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign