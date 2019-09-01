The last of Constantia Summer Cinema

As with many years in the past, the Constantia Open-Air Cinema in Nicosia has been offering outdoor screenings of local and foreign cinema since the middle of the summer. Approaching the end of the season, there are a couple of more films to be shown before this 2019 outdoor movie marathon wraps up.

The seven films left to be screened in September range from a Greek comedy, an Arabic crime drama to a Serbian fantasy adventure. If you feel like ending your week with an outdoor movie, the Holy Boom is on on September 1 at the cinema which chronicles the lives of four strangers who live in the same neighbourhood and how they change dramatically when, on Palm Sunday, the neighbourhood’s postbox is blasted by Filipino teenager Ige. The film is in Greek and Albanian with subtitles in English.

Next on September 4 is The Interpreter about an 80-year-old who seeks to get revenge from the SS officer that killed his parents but along the way he finds his son and plans change. There are numerous languages spoken in the film including English and Slovak yet subtitles are in Greek. On September 5 is Croatian drama The High Sun with three different love stories set in three consecutive decades. The subtitles for this film are in Greek.

Four more films are scheduled for the season. Supa Modo on September 6, The Witch Hunters on September 7, The Insult on September 8 and finally Too Much Info Clouding Over My Head the following day.

Open-air Cinema

The last few outdoor movie screenings. Until September 9. Constantia Cinema, Nicosia. 9pm. €5. Tel:22-348203