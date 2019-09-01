The pseudo-dilemma

IN VIEW of the meetings this weekend between UN envoy Jane Holl Lute and the leaders of the two Cyprus communities, and the possibility of another round of talks on a settlement of the Cyprus problem being launched, I will attempt to identify the key issues on which such discussions should focus in order to avoid another failed attempt to resolve this intractable problem.

Some of the perceived obstacles in reaching an agreement may not be difficult to overcome. Other issues, however, are likely to prove tough nuts to crack and the support and assistance of the Secretary-General of the UN and the top officials of the European Commission will definitely be needed.

The far-right Elam party, in a recent statement called on the government and on the parties supporting the government to state, in public, whether they would agree with Turkish troops remaining in Cyprus after a solution, the non-return of all refugees to their homes, the conversion of the illegal occupants of property into rightful tenants, a Turkish veto, a rotating presidency, and the permanent surrender of the north of the island.

What was the purpose of this? Clearly, it aimed at preventing or at least rendering it difficult to accept the aforementioned alleged positions of the Turkish Cypriots and Turkey.

The invitation, as formulated, indirectly but clearly implies that it is up to the government and, generally, up to the Greek Cypriots to agree or not to agree and, if they do not, then none of these evil events will happen.

What a tragic illusion! As we have found out over the past 50 years, many catastrophic events may happen, and, unfortunately have happened, without our consent and agreement.

We have not agreed to the occupation and the turkification of half of Cyprus. Indeed, we have not agreed to any of the perceived demands of the Turkish Cypriots and those of Turkey as stated by ELAM. However, despite our disagreement, the Turkish troops have not left nor have the refugees returned to their homes while the turkification of northern Cyprus has advanced to an unbelievable extent.

Of course, somebody may say it is one thing what has been imposed by the force of arms; it is another thing what will be legalised with the consent of the Greek Cypriots.

This is also an illusion. I ask you: Who is going to force Turkey to respect and apply the law, as understood and interpreted by the Greek Cypriots?

It has been proven in practice that NOBODY will. I am not speculating. It is a fact that has been confirmed umpteen times over a period of half a century. During this period, the Greek Cypriots had entrusted their hopes and aspirations in the hands of the “non-aligned”, the “blond race”, the European Union, numerous other incidental alliances and, above all, the United Nations. Result: ZERO. Beyond certain wishful resolutions, nothing of substance.

Consolidating what has already happened was the common theme throughout this period. We have not accepted any of the conciliatory arrangements that have been proposed, over time, by numerous arbitrators, always on the strength of the argument that no arrangements can be imposed on us without our consent and agreement.

And we continue to believe that it is a matter of time before all Turkish troops leave Cyprus; it is a matter of time before all refugees return to their homes and repossess their property; it is a matter of time before northern Cyprus reverts under Greek Cypriot administration, provided, of course, that we do not block the road to all these positive developments by a silly agreement that will legalise these evils.

If we genuinely hold such views, then we are truly naive idiots and we deserve the injuries that have been inflicted on us. We do not appear capable of learning from our mistakes.

Admittedly, the pain caused by the injuries inflicted on Cypriots by the incompetence, the irrelevance and the irresponsible behaviour of their leaders is so huge that the creation of illusions is possibly the only method left for coping with the tragic state Cyprus has been forced into. Fortunately, there are still a few amongst Turkish Cypriots as well as Greek Cypriots, whose thinking and behaviour is genuinely patriotic and are still striving for the reunification of Cyprus and the healing of the wounds that remain open.

Reverting to the questions posed by Elam, I consider it a tragic mistake to confront these questions as if they were capable of being responded to in monosyllables. Answering with a simple “yes” or “no” suggests political immaturity and diplomatic incompetence.

Let me deal individually with each one of the issues raised by Elam:

For many obvious reasons, the remaining of 40,000 Turkish troops in Cyprus forever, is completely out of the question. However, I do not see a real problem if a small force forming part of a multiethnic military contingent, under the command of the European Union or the United Nations, is accepted in order to provide a sense of security to the Turkish Cypriots.

This is what I understood to be the spirit of the discussions in Switzerland, a couple of years ago. We made a mistake, at the time, by being absolute in our insistence that all such troops should leave prior to the implementation of any agreed upon arrangements. As a result, the reasonable demand that the Turkish army should withdraw from Cyprus appeared to be a pretext for undermining the prospects of an overall agreement.

The right of return of refugees to their homes is, indeed, embedded in the right of free movement and establishment in the whole of the territory of federated Cyprus. I agree that this is a fundamental right the substance of which must be secured and applied within a relatively short period of time. It does not make sense for a Cypriot to be able to relocate and establish himself/herself in any country of the European Union he/she might wish to choose but not to be able to relocate to a given part of his/her home country. This is also something which I understood to be within the spirit of the negotiations held in Switzerland.

The right of the users of property cannot be ignored because it is acknowledged and recognised under international law. Many of the users are Greek Cypriots in the southern part of Cyprus.

This problem must be resolved by mutually-acceptable agreements between the owners and the users, supported by a state compensation scheme, where such agreements cannot be struck. I am of the opinion that the preliminary arrangements agreed on this issue were not bad. With the passage of time the rights of users will be legally reinforced, whether we like it or not.

At no stage has a “Turkish veto” been proposed. The proposal, which was placed on the table, was an arrangement under which “at least one positive Turkish Cypriot vote” would be required on issues that concern the whole of the federation and are related to matters that are of vital importance to the citizens of one of the two federated states.

Such an arrangement would have a positive side effect in as far as it would be a useful tool against corruption. Assuming that an effective deadlock resolution mechanism would be implemented, I would not have a problem with such an arrangement.

As stated in many of my past articles, I believe that, provided the rotating presidents would be elected on a common platform, then the rotating presidency will contribute to attaining the desired reunification of Cyprus, for the benefit of all Cypriots.

A fundamental precondition for the rotating presidency and, in general, for the rest of the arrangements to function properly would be the severance of the umbilical cord that currently exists between northern Cyprus and Turkey.

This, combined with the common political platform of the rotating presidents, will ensure that the policies followed on any issue (economic, social or political) are not in a state of continuous flux. A set-up under which the policies followed would be continuously changing will encourage the application of contradictory choices, which – sooner or later – will cause chaos and will lead to friction. These are the dangers we should focus on.

The allotment of the northern part of Cyprus to a Turkish administration regrettably materialised in 1974. The sooner we come to terms with this bitter truth, for which we carry a substantial part of the blame, the better will be our chances to “patch-up” the situation. In politics, nothing is cast in concrete. Our only hope would be to work consistently and diligently in order to regain the trust of our Turkish Cypriots compatriots.

As far as Turkey is concerned, I have no doubt that, given the opportunity to grab the remainder of Cyprus, Turkey will oblige. Turkey has plans, which she adapts to the prevailing conditions and has the patience to wait for the right moment to act. On the basis of this thinking, Turkey would probably not rule out the possibility of a constructive cooperation with a mature federated Cyprus, which understands and respects the limits of its capabilities.

I honestly do not understand the insistence of the Greek Cypriot side to keep the issue of the hydrocarbons outside the discussion of the Cyprus problem.

We have a good card in our hands and we should place it on the table. Some concessions to Turkey (such as the referral of the EEZ delineation dispute to the International Court of Justice, in accordance with the provisions of the Convention on the Law of the Seas, the passage of the gas pipeline through Turkey and the recognition of Turkey’s right to participate in the deliberations concerning the exploitation of the undersea wealth in the eastern Mediterranean) could be the consideration for some concessions on the part of Turkey in relation to the functionality of federated Cyprus. It goes without saying that the management of this wealth shall be carried out at the federal level, for the benefit of all Cypriots. Obviously, it is a matter of vital importance for both communities.

What is absolutely certain is that the majority of Turkish Cypriots are in favour of a federal, reunited Cyprus, subject to securing their safety and an appropriate level of respect on the part of the Greek Cypriots. They are uncomfortable with Turkey’s stranglehold.

I believe that, if we are going to go for a new round of negotiations, this should be the spirit and the goals of our approach. Otherwise, it is better to sit still until such time as we get the opportunity to emigrate, thus delivering the whole of Cyprus to Turkey, without a fight.