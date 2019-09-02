A late-summer organ recital

The church organ in Ayia Kyriaki (St Paul’s Pillar) in Paphos is the Ahlborn 111 Classical Organ, and “no other musical instrument is so firmly established with centuries-old history and the rich abundance of religious, cultural and artistic importance,” say organisers of an upcoming organ recital there on September 2.

“Until very recently,” they add, “a traditional pipe organ was the only truly satisfactory option – all attempts at substituting with electronic instruments resulted in a second-best imitation. This is no longer the case. Now, the mechanics and sound of organs are undergoing a transformation. The organ has a special place in the shift from traditional to modern methods. Never before was the distinction between traditional values and technological progress as great as today.”

The Ahlborn Computer Organ relates especially to this apparent contrast. It represents the progress of modern technology while embracing the tradition of pipe organs. Paul Timmins, the organist for the Anglican Church of Paphos, will perform the organ recital. After a long experience with church music and organs, he will put on a 30-minute performance along with guest trumpeter Dr Paul Dawes to share the sacred and reflective melodies the organ creates.

Summer Organ Recital

Recital by Paul Timmins. September 2. St Paul’s Pillar, Paphos. 12pm. Free