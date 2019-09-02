September 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Bomb explosion reported in Yermasoyia

By Staff Reporter00

Police on Monday were investigating an attempt to destroy property after an explosion occurred at a company’s private parking in Yermasoyia, causing thousands of euros in damage to two trucks.

According to the police, the explosion took place at around 3.20 am, but was only noticed by the owner of the company at about 8.00 am, who immediately informed the authorities.

The blast damaged the fuel tank of one of the trucks, worth 200 euros, and caused thousands of euros in damage to the company’s second truck, which was parked right next to it.

Examinations carried out by police officers, joined at the scene by firefighters, revealed that the blast was caused by an improvised device located outside the company building, which contained a high-powered explosive.

 

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Pharmacies in 19 state hospitals shut down

Staff Reporter

‘Good reason to hope’ that agreement can be reached on terms of talks

Jean Christou

Car worth €55,000 stolen

Staff Reporter

Roadworks in old Nicosia

Staff Reporter

Public consultation on 5G network underway

Lizzy Ioannidou

Anastasiades warns those he says instigated report into his former law firm

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign