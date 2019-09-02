Bomb explosion reported in Yermasoyia

Police on Monday were investigating an attempt to destroy property after an explosion occurred at a company’s private parking in Yermasoyia, causing thousands of euros in damage to two trucks.

According to the police, the explosion took place at around 3.20 am, but was only noticed by the owner of the company at about 8.00 am, who immediately informed the authorities.

The blast damaged the fuel tank of one of the trucks, worth 200 euros, and caused thousands of euros in damage to the company’s second truck, which was parked right next to it.

Examinations carried out by police officers, joined at the scene by firefighters, revealed that the blast was caused by an improvised device located outside the company building, which contained a high-powered explosive.