Police are searching for a car worth €55,000 with the foreign registration number FD 16 YPJ. The white BMW 640 cabrio was stolen from a car park in the village of Pyrgos, Limassol between 10.30pm on Sunday and 1.20am on Monday.

Anyone who knows anything that may assist in locating the vehicle is asked to contact Limassol police at 25-805700, any police station or the citizens hotline at 1460.