September 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Cummings is a technocrat who has nothing but contempt for democracy

MR BREXIT: Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson REUTERS/Hannah McKay

When Churchill said “Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others.” he couldn’t be expected to know that Dominic Cummings would one day turn up with something even worse than the “worst”.

Cummings is a technocrat who has nothing but contempt for democracy and Britain’s political system.

Civil servants, ministers, MP’s, even the electorate, none of them are capable of effective, efficient, rational or informed decision making because according to Cummings all politicians and civil servants are totally detached from the real world while those who are intelligent, educated and informed are more likely to look for conspiracies to explain things not going their way rather than face up to the realities of the situation they find themselves in.

In the end we are left with “political strategists” such as Cummings to see through the fog and to direct the country to a satisfactory conclusion as defined by Cummings.

Cummings is to Boris Johnson what Steve Bannon was to Trump. The sooner Johnson gets rid of him the sooner we can return to our less than perfect democracy that if nothing else has served us well since 1918!

GE

A very British coup by Her Majesty’s opposition

