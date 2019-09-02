September 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Sport

Defending champion Osaka falls to Bencic at US Open

By Reuters News Service00
Defending champion Naomi Osaka has been knocked out of the US Open, losing 7-5 6-4 to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in the last 16 on Monday

Holder Naomi Osaka of Japan was upset 7-5 6-4 by Belinda Bencic in the fourth round at the US Open on Monday as the Swiss reached the quarter-finals for the second time.

Bencic, seeded 13th, broke the world number one in the first game of the match under the closed roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium and her superior serving carried the day as she won 82% of her first serve points on a rainy day in New York.

Momentum swung firmly in the 22-year-old Bencic’s direction in the second set when Osaka double faulted to hand the Swiss a 3-2 lead and the top-seeded Japanese, who appeared to struggle with a troublesome left knee, was unable to recover.

The win meant Bencic improved to 3-0 this year against the 21-year-old Osaka, who came through an emotional straight sets win over 15-year-old American Coco Gauff in the third round.

