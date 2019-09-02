September 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Game of Thrones star holidays in Cyprus

By Peter Michael00
John Bradley West pictured writing his postcard from Paphos

Game of Thrones star John Bradley West has just been on holiday in Paphos, leaving for home on Monday, he announced on social media.

The 30-year-old star, who played Samwell Tarley in the series, posted a picture on social media from his time in Paphos.

He said: “I know my picture is being taken here and I’m just pretending to be caught unawares. We head home from holiday in an hour, so this MUST be the perfect time to fill in my postcard. Meaning by the time my mum and dad get it, I’ll have been at home long enough to forget I ever wrote it in the first place. Thanks Cyprus. We’ve loved it.”

Bradley left Cyprus on Monday, shortly after making his post.

 

 

Related posts

Government blamed for ‘attack on students’ rights’

Staff Reporter

Health ministry chided for failing to act on procedures for children’s medical examinations

Annette Chrysostomou

Bomb explosion reported in Yermasoyia

Staff Reporter

Pharmacies in 19 state hospitals shut down

Staff Reporter

‘Good reason to hope’ that agreement can be reached on terms of talks

Jean Christou

Car worth €55,000 stolen

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign