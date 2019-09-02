Government blamed for ‘attack on students’ rights’

By Jonathan Shkurko

The Progressive Student Movement, in a statement coinciding with the start of the new academic year, has accused the government of being responsible for “a growing attack on the rights of students and on the younger generation”.

“The neoliberal policies promoted by the government that allow cuts to the students’ rights and that threaten younger generations, leave us no choice but to defend our mission,” said the statement, which was released on the organisation’s official website.

“We will remain the pillars of students’ rights, as we have always been. At the same time, we will continue to strive for the growth of the public university and its expansion, standing up to any government effort to sell off our higher education system.”

“The government is actually damaging the education system with their actions,”

the head of the organisation, Andreas Solonos, told the Cyprus Mail.

“The costs to rent student halls in Cyprus, both for public and for private universities is simply too high. Students cannot afford them.

“We are also convinced that the university fees should be at least 30 per cent lower, as there is a massive discrepancy with the average salaries in Cyprus.

He said that public education had seen €20m cut from its budget in the last six years and his organisation would push for the government to stop those cuts.