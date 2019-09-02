It’s all over Mr. Panayiotides, there can be no federal solution

Dear Mr Christos Panayiotides

After 15 years the era of the ‘Annan Plan’ is finally over in the north

The current ‘TRNC government’ and ‘parliament’ are both against a federal solution

Turkey is against a Federal solution, in fact only Mustafa Akıncı is in favour.

And because of this he has been pushed aside castigated by both ‘TRNC’ and the Turkish government.

Mr Akinci will lose his seat in April 2020. He will be replaced by someone from the old Denktash school be it Zorlu Töre,

Oǧuzhan Hasipoǧlu or ‘Prime Minister’ Ersin Tatar himself.

So, there will be no one in the north to come to the negotiating table to talk federal solution.

MSB