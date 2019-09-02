The “Blue Flag” is based on samples obtained using specific procedures.

It’s not just one sample, but many, taken over a period of months, and at various distances from the beach. That said, to be honest, I am amazed that the Limassol beachfront passes year after year.

I’ve seen all sorts of nasty stuff in the water, including soiled nappies and raw “floaters”. I’ve even had to remove lady’s pads from the soles of my shoes after walking on the beach, so no-one can convince me it’s a Blue Flag area, no matter how many times I’m told !!!

Perhaps it’s time for members of the public to collect some samples …. but the irony is that they won’t be admissible as evidence if not collected according to Blue Flag procedures !!!

