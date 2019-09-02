September 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

I’ve seen all sorts of nasty stuff in the water

By CM Reader's View00

The “Blue Flag” is based on samples obtained using specific procedures.

It’s not just one sample, but many, taken over a period of months, and at various distances from the beach. That said, to be honest, I am amazed that the Limassol beachfront passes year after year.

I’ve seen all sorts of nasty stuff in the water, including soiled nappies and raw “floaters”. I’ve even had to remove lady’s pads from the soles of my shoes after walking on the beach, so no-one can convince me it’s a Blue Flag area, no matter how many times I’m told !!!

Perhaps it’s time for members of the public to collect some samples …. but the irony is that they won’t be admissible as evidence if not collected according to Blue Flag procedures !!!

COM

Residents and authorities battle over Limassol sea pollution

Related posts

You can still acquire title deed without permit

CM Reader's View

Will messy Gesy clean up its act?

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus runs the risk of being trapped into an expensive undertaking with gas deal

Dr Charles Ellinas

Union interference over university places is the culmination of irrationality

CM Guest Columnist

We need to challenge climate change doubters before it’s too late

CM Guest Columnist

A very British coup by Her Majesty’s opposition

Alper Ali Riza
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign