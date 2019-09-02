Kontides: a great mental win before the Olympic Games

Pavlos Kontides underlined the importance of his victory in the Enoshima Sailing World Cup, moments after the medal ceremony.

Due to wind stillness, the medal race did not take place on Sunday, and as a result, the final classification remained the same after the tenth sailing race.

This development did not affect Cyprus star Kontides in any way, as he had already secured the gold medal from Saturday after a thrilling performance.

“I am very satisfied and happy, because I’ve managed to win the gold medal and without having to race on the last day and I was also very stable in all the races through the whole week,” stated the 29 year old Olympic silver medallist, just after the medal ceremony and the traditional champagne shower.

“This summer was extremely important, because we have spent most of it here in Enoshima. We have observed many climate changes and came to important conclusions.

“We have worked on them and got a great result in the last races. It is something very significant, just a year before the Olympic Games and especially in the same waters in which they will take place,” he added.

This was the third World Cup of the Cypriot’s career, after his victories in Melbourne (2016) and Hyeres (2017).

It was also Kontides’ last race of 2019, a season in which he spent 60 days in Japan getting to know the climate and making important observation ahead of next year’s Olympics in Tokyo, in which the sailing races will take place in Enoshima.