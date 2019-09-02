Musical encounter between Andria Antoniou and Roman Gomez

Having released their new album Encuentro, Andria Antoniou and Roman Gomez are on a roll to introduce the Cypriot public to their new body of work. The album is a blend of Argentinian tango and Latin American folklore with jazz, expressed through Roman’s original compositions.

The two musicians will hold an album launch show on September 6 at Sarah’s Jazz Club and promise to take the audience on an oneiric journey through the duet’s musical and personal imagery.

Encuentro is an expression of the power of the encounter between artists and musical cultures. It is inspired by themes of displacement, nostalgia, loneliness, the utopian experience of love and the power of women to resist and seek freedom. Their style draws on impressionistic elements, creating evocative imagery through the explorative use of ‘colour’ in harmonic usage, texture and timbre. The album also has the lyrical contribution of Mario Bakuna, Claudia Salomone and Julia Gray, bringing together a creative team from different parts of the world.

On the night, doors will open at 8.30pm but the live performance won’t begin for another hour. Tickets are €10 and to reserve a spot call 95-14771 or email [email protected]

