Pharmacies in 19 state hospitals shut down

By Gina Agapiou

Pharmacies in 19 state hospitals were closed on Monday, in line with the implementation of the national health scheme (Gesy), and are being replaced by private pharmacies, which are part of the system.

Under Gesy, certain hospitals will operate in-house pharmacies, but these will provide medicines to inpatients only.

The state pharmacies that are being closed are: Engkomi, Aglantzia, Kaimakli, Latsia, Strovolos, Tseri, Anthoupolis, Lakatamia, Linopetra, Kokkines, old general hospital in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and rural health centres in Dhali, Klirou, Akaki, Ormidhia, Athienou and Avgorou.

The pharmacies in the following areas will remain open: Evrichou, Pedhoulas, Palechori, Agros, Omodos, Platres, Pachna, Avdimou, Kofinou, Levkara, Kato Pirgos, Fiti, Panayia and Salamiou.

The pharmacies in the general hospitals in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos, Famagusta and Polis Chrysochous will only fill special prescriptions.

These special prescriptions include HIV/AIDS medication, dietary prescriptions, over the counter drugs, medicines without marketing authorisation or with special storage requirements and any medication that costs more than €500.

Kyperounta hospital’s pharmacy will also remain open and fill Gesy prescriptions as well as special prescriptions.

The pharmacies at the Cyprus Institute of Genetics and Neurology and the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre will remain open and patients can fill the prescriptions there until May 31, 2020.

Gesy doctors or other private doctors from the fields of Gastroenterology, Oncology, Neurology, Rheumatology, and Psychiatry, can write prescriptions that can be filled in pharmacies registered with Gesy unless the medication is included in the general list of medicine before the second phase of Gesy for inpatient care in June 2020.

After the second phase of Gesy, beneficiaries will be required to get their prescriptions from Gesy registered doctors.