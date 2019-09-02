Public consultation on 5G network underway

The public consultation prior to the auction procedure of 5G radio spectrums (700 MHz, 3.6 GHz, 26 GHz) is underway, the department of electronic communications has announced.

A relevant document was published on the department’s website (in Greek), providing the basis of the 5G frequencies rollout to which the public can respond by September 27.

According to the document, the results of the public consultation will be published in October, ahead of the auction set to take place from November until March next year.

How the spectrum range will be divided up will depend on whether all four local telecommunication players (Cyta, Epic, Primetel and Cablenet) will take part in the auction of the 5G frequencies.

Awarded companies will be required to install the necessary infrastructure to provide 5G coverage to 40 per cent of the government-controlled areas within two years, and 85 per cent within five years. Licences granted will be valid for 20 years.

The next generation of high-speed mobile data, known as 5G, is already live in a handful of areas in the US, as well as other parts of the world, including countries such as the UK and Australia.

The new, superfast and high-capacity 5G technology will come to accommodate our increased data consumption, but also to set in motion a world of the future, comprised of smart devices participating in an internet of things (IoT), augmented and virtual reality and artificial intelligence.

Even so, public and scientific opinion remains divided over whether the new technology is a necessary leap forward or whether it could prove to be a serious health hazard.

The public can comment on whether they have any safety concerns regarding the rollout of 5G technology, and whether individuals have studied the potential impact of the connectivity of a large number of IoT devices, which are expected to participate on the network.

Responses should be submitted in either Greek or English to the director of the department of electronic communications, George Komodromos, through the email [email protected].