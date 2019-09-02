September 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Football

Sevilla sign Hernandez from West Ham, Darmian joins Parma

By Reuters News Service00
The Mexico international, who also played for Man United and Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, is no stranger to La Liga having played for Real Madrid on a season-long loan in the 2014-15 season

Spanish side Sevilla have signed Mexican striker Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez from West Ham United on a three-year deal on transfer deadline day, the two clubs announced on Monday.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported the La Liga club paid around eight million pounds for the 31-year-old who had less than a year left to run on his contract with the London club.

“West Ham United can confirm that striker Chicharito has joined Spanish Primera Division club Sevilla on a permanent basis,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“The Mexican’s transfer ends a two-year stay in east London, `during which he scored 17 goals in 63 games in Claret and Blue.”

The Mexico international, who also played for Manchester United and Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, is no stranger to La Liga having played for Real Madrid on a season-long loan in the 2014-15 season.

Hernandez is the 14th recruit of the close season for Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla, who are third in the league standings after three games.

Related posts

Kontides: a great mental win before the Olympic Games

Press Release

Osaka, Nadal headline at US Open on Monday

Reuters News Service

Wins for Omonia, AEK and AEL in Cyprus

Staff Reporter

Djokovic pulls out of U.S. Open injured

Reuters News Service

Arsenal fight back against Spurs to draw London derby

Reuters News Service

Ferrari’s Leclerc claims first F1 win in Belgium

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign