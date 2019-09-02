Stelios Foundation donates €90,000 to Metaxas’ victims and children

Financial aid of €90,000 has been paid to the families of the seven victims and to the two children of serial killer Nicos Metaxas by the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, according to a statement released Monday.

The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation was established by Cypriot billionaire and owner of EasyJet Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou back in 2011.

The €20,000 donated by the foundation to Metaxas’ eight-year-old son and six-year-old daughter is to cover their education expenses, the foundation said, adding that the donations have been provided via their mother.

A sum of €10,000 was paid to Sergio Lozano father of Arian Lozano, Gunu Maiya Khadka mother of Asmita Khadka Bista, Marinel Infante daughter of Marie Rose Tiburcio, Adrian Ovidiu Seucaliuc father of Sierra Graze, Marilou Valdez Arquiola mother of Maricar Arquiola, and €20,000 went to Gabriel Bunea father of Elena and husband of Livia.

“I am pleased we have been able to provide for these families who are suffering from this tragic incident,” said Sir Stelios. “I am aware that money will not ease the pain, but I hope that it will be able to cover some of their immediate basic financial needs.”