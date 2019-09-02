Two further arrests in connection with Napa brawl

Two further arrests were made on Sunday in relation to a brawl in Ayia Napa brawl for which 10 Kuwaitis, aged between 19 to 28, are already being detained.

The two people, one from South Africa aged 37 and one from the UK aged 30, were questioned regarding the incident which happened on Thursday during and saw two Britons seriously injured.

According to police, at around 7pm on Thursday, a group of 20 British and Kuwaiti nationals started a fight in a hotel complex in Ayia Napa where around 250 people were present.

The fight started near the swimming pool where security guards managed to put a stop to it. They then continued to fight in the street outside.

Two Britons were wounded and taken to Famagusta hospital.

Some Kuwaitis were treated for bruises and scratches in the hospital and released.

The ten arrested Kuwaiti nationals were remanded for six days on Saturday.