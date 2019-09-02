September 2, 2019

UN envoy to meet anew with leaders

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
UN envoy Jane Holl Lute at the presidential palace on Sunday

President Nicos Anastasiades will meet the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy Jane Holl Lute at 11 on Monday morning, which will be followed up by a meeting between her and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci later in the afternoon.

Lute arrived on the island on Saturday and on Sunday held separate meetings with the two leaders. Her visit comes with a view to formulate the terms of reference which will pave the way for the resumption of Cyprus talks.

In statements after Anastasiades’ meeting with Lute on Sunday, Government Spokesman, Prodromos Prodromou said that it was a productive meeting which focused on Lute’s mandate to formulate the terms of reference for the resumption of the negotiations.

Prodromou noted that Anastasiades “outlined his positions and his positive approach on the resumption of the negotiations”.

It had been suggested on Sunday that Lute may meet the leaders together.

She is due to leave the island later on Monday.

