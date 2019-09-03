Alfred de Musset’s masterpiece in Cyprus

One of today’s leading Greek directors, Yiannis Iordanidis, arrives in Cyprus to present one of Alfred de Musset’s most famous works Lorenzaccio at the Kypria International Festival later this month. The play has an accomplished international history in the largest theatres around the world.

Under the direction of Iordanides and in a production by Dionysos Theatre, a troupe of fine actors will bring to life the gloomy world of Musset as portrayed in his famous work.

The piece was written by Alfred de Musset in 1834 when he was only 23 years old. It is based on historical events such as those described in the chronicle of Renaissance, for the History of Florence of the 16th Century, by Benedetto Varki. But in his work, Musset changes the ending of the story.

The work premiered in 1896 in Paris with Sarah Bernard in the role of Lorenzo. In 1952, the first interpretation was made with a male actor in the main role, Gerard Philippe, at the National People Theater of France, directed by Jean Villar.

Since then it has travelled to some of the biggest theatrical stages in the world. In Greece it was performed at the National Theatre for the first time, directed by Jean Tassos, 55 years ago, with Dimitris Horn as the protagonist.

In fact, Iordanidis is dedicating this series of shows to his friend and collaborator Horn. Also part of this production is queen of the Greek theatre Despoina Mpempedeli. This won’t be the first time Mpempedeli and Iordanidis work together as they’ve collaborated on numerous plays in past, including Harold and Maud and Maria Stewart.

The performance will be a contemporary approach that aspires to reveal another dimension of this French drama, seeking analogies with today. It’s a production with a new ‘reading’ of Lorenzaccio, which is addressed to today’s viewer.

“The representations of classic works, with new approaches,” director Iordanidis notes “are one of the theatrical priorities of our time, since the great classics ask questions that can be answered in multiple ways.”

Lorenzaccio will start off in Nicosia with a performance at the School of the Blind on September 18 and 19. On September 22 it will move to Curium Ancient Theatre before ending in Derhynia on September 24.

Lorenzaccio

Adaptation of Alfred de Musset’s play, directed by Yiannis Iordanides. Part of the KYPRIA International Festival 2019. Various locations. 8.30pm. €12 and €6 for concessions. Tel: 22-818999