Νicosia and Athens will coordinate their actions as regards the next steps on the Cyprus problem when President Nicos Anastasiades meets Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens next Tuesday.

Following Tuesday’s National Council meeting where Anastasiades briefed political party leaders on his contacts this week with UN envoy Jane Holl Lute, the president spoke with Mitsotakis by phone.

They agreed to meet next Tuesday in Athens to plan and coordinate the next steps.