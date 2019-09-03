September 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bill comes due for locating serial killer’s victims in red lake

By Staff Reporter069
Diver from Brasal Marine Services getting suited up

The cost of paying a private company to trawl the Mitsero red lake for the bodies of three of the victims of serial killer Nicos Metaxas, came to €664,490, it was reported on Tuesday.

According to daily Phileleftheros, the company, Brasal Marine Services has been paid €119,142 from the police force budget. The remaining amount will be paid when the House finance committee releases the funds for a supplementary budget. The committee is due to meet next Monday.

Divers of this company after days of research in the highly toxic waters of the artificial lake, managed to retrieve the suitcases in which the serial killer Nicos Metaxas concealed three of his victims using scuba diving and robotic camera.

The search of the toxic red lake began shortly after the first of Metaxas victims, a Filipino woman, was found in a shaft at the Mitsero abandoned mine. Due to the composition of the lake, it took weeks for the authorities, assisted by divers from the private company, to locate and bring up the remains of two women and a girl aged 8 who had been stuffed into suitcases and thrown into the water there.

In total, Metaxas, 35, killed seven, five women and two girls, daughters of two of the victims.

 

