September 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus Airways announces three-day offer with up to 46% off ticket prices

By Staff Reporter

Cyprus Airways on Tuesday announced a three-day offer with discounts of up to 46 per cent on all destinations.

The promotion began on Tuesday and ends on Thursday on all destinations in Europe and the Middle East, the company said.

Trips should take place between September 9 2019 and December 18, 2019. Seats are limited and subject to terms and conditions, the airline said.

Passengers can book through cyprusairways.com, Cyprus Airways Call Centre (National call free 8000 8111 or international on +357 24000053) or through their travel agent.

Customers can visit Company’s website on cyprusairways.com to view the full flight schedule.

Staff Reporter

