Khalefa Abdalla Khalefa, a 24-year-old man from Egypt, has been missing from his home in Nicosia since Sunday, police announced on Tuesday.

The man is described as being 1.75m tall approximately, with black short hair.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should contact Nicosia CID at 22802222, or their nearest police station, or the Citizen’s Contact Line at 1460.