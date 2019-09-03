Final concert of the Big Choir project

Featuring the sounds of Manos Hadjidakis and Mikis Theodorakis, as well other classical composers, the Big Choir Project completes its summer tours on Friday in Larnaca. Following previous shows in Nicosia and Limassol this summer, 200 singers, 10 choir maestros plus soloists will take the stage at the Pattichion Amphitheatre.

The Big Choir Project first took to the stage in the summer of 2018 in a series of concerts across the island where the Pancyprian Artists Chorus was presented, a choir ensemble of over 200 voices. Today it is the largest vocal ensemble of the country, whose volunteers perform all three concerts in support of the Cyprus Cancer Society. Soloists joining for the latest production include Pavlina Konstantopoulou, and all will again perform in aid of the Cyprus Cancer Society which has been providing Comfort Care services to patients for 48 years.

The services of the Cyprus Cancer Society include in-patient care at Arodafnoussa Nicosia Relief Centre, daycare services at Evagoreio Residential Care Centre in Limassol and social support for patients and their family members.

Opening the show on September 6 is a special kind of musical act featuring the handpan. Musician Marlia Tombazou will perform solo with her handpan following her almost year-long journey around the world performing. Her set will feature traditional Cypriot, Greek and Bulgarian songs arranged by herself and performed only with her handpan and voice.

Big Choir Project

Concert with the Pancyprian Artists’ Chorus. Opening set by Marlia Tombazou. September 6. Pattichion Amphitheatre, Larnaca. 8.30pm. €10