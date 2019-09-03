Green business ideas competition 2019 launching September 11

This year’s ClimateLaunchpad National Final, the world’s largest green business idea competition, will be held on September 11 in Nicosia, it was announced on Tuesday.

The competition is being organised in Cyprus for the sixth consecutive year by Chrysalis LEAP in cooperation with Climate-KIC, EU’s main climate innovation initiative. This year, the competition will run in more than 50 countries and locations worldwide. The competition is being sponsored by PwC Cyprus and Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM).

The nine teams, who represent nine different and innovative green ideas, will present their idea in front of a jury that will comprise field professionals and representatives of the wider business world.

The Top-2 teams of the National Final will represent Cyprus to the Global Grand Final, which will be held on November 14-15 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The team that will place 3rd in the National Final will get invited to participate in an online competition where they will get the opportunity to win one of the wild cards and participate in the Global Final.

The event’s agenda will also include presentations by the start-ups that participate in this year’s Climate-KIC’s Accelerator programme, start-ups that have surpassed the idea stage and are in the process of making their entry to the market and finding customers. In addition, Chrysalis LEAP will introduce the YENESIS project, a project which will help young people living on islands join the green jobs market, through a series of training, mentoring and job placements.

The top-10 ideas of the Grand Final will win access to the Climate-KIC’s Accelerator, a ‘real life business school’ that focuses on the development and commercialization of cleantech startups, as well as access to further funding. The first winner of the Grand Final also receives a cash prize of €10,000, the runner up gets €5,000 and the team that comes in third place wins €2,500. Start-ups will also have the opportunity to pitch for awards in the Climate-KIC thematic categories such as Urban Transitions, Sustainable Land Use, Sustainable Production Systems and Decision Metrics and Finance.