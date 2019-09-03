Juncker says hydrocarbons must benefit both sides

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday told Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in a letter that the issue of hydrocarbons must benefit both communities in Cyprus and contribute to peace and stability.

The best way to do this would be through a comprehensive solution, Juncker said in his response to a letter Akinci sent the EC president in July explaining in detail the proposal he had made to the Greek Cypriot side on setting up a joint committee on natural gas.

Juncker’s response was delivered to Akinci by Maarten Verwey, Director General of the European Commission’s Structural Reform Support Office, who was on the island on an official visit. On Tuesday he had separate meetings with the two leaders.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, Juncker welcomed the August 9 meeting between the two leaders, the ongoing work of UN special envoy Jane Holl Lute and the forthcoming meeting with the UN Secretary-General.

Juncker reportedly also reiterated the European Commission’s support for the process of a UN-led settlement of the Cyprus problem.

The President of the Commission also welcomed Akinci’s efforts on the interoperability of mobile phones throughout the island, within the framework of the confidence-building measures agreed by the two leaders, expressing confidence that this would contribute to enhancing security between the two sides.

Akinci also explained to Verway his proposal on the joint committee on natural gas and exchanged views on the latest developments on the Cyprus issue.

Earlier in the day Verwey met President Nicos Anastasiades. No statements were made.

Anastasiades and political parties had rejected Akinci’s gas management proposal arguing it distracted from the essence of the Cyprus problem and the need for the immediate resumption of substantive negotiations.

Political leaders had also said that the proposal contained provisions that did not serve the best interests of the Republic of Cyprus and the Cypriot people as a whole.

Akinci expressed regret that his proposal was rejected, arguing that it was aimed at turning the hydrocarbon sector into a field of co-operation between the two sides and diffuse tensions.