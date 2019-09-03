Lute sticks around for new meetings Wednesday, terms of reference ‘very close’

UN envoy Jane Holl Lute will stay in Cyprus another day on Wednesday to meet again with the leaders, as reports suggest a deal is close in agreeing on terms of reference as the basis for a new round of Cyprus talks.

She was initially due to leave the island on Monday after two meetings with each of the two leaders, and stayed to meet them both again on Tuesday, President Nicos Anastasiades in the morning, and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, whom she is due to meet later in the day.

In the midst of the to-ing and fro-ing, Anastasiades on Tuesday briefed the National Council on the meetings he has had with Lute since Sunday.

Anastasiades’ latest meeting with Lute took place at 9.30am Tuesday prior to his the briefing of party leaders who, according to Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, submitted their thoughts and ideas to the president.

According to the Greek Cypriot side on Monday, the process is close to agreeing terms of reference for a resumption of Cyprus talks, paving the way for a meeting of the two leaders with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York later this month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Prodromou told reporters after the National Council meeting that the president’s meeting with Lute on Tuesday had been “relatively short”. “There was productive cooperation on the wording of the terms of reference that Ms Lute will transmit to the UN Secretary-General,” he said. She will meet the president again at 9.15am on Wednesday.

The spokesman made clear that the terms of reference “are the points to be mentioned in the negotiations”. “They are neither a solution of the Cyprus issue nor the outcome of any negotiations,” he added.

“We are very close and there will be results,” the spokesman said.

