September 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Stretch of Kallipoleos to close for 12 weeks

By Annette Chrysostomou056
Photo: CNA

A stretch of Kallipoleos Avenue in Nicosia will be closed to traffic from Thursday for 12 weeks due to roadworks.

According to an announcement from the municipality, the avenue will be closed from the traffic lights at the Ethniki Foura to the traffic lights at Limassol Avenue.

Access to the pedagogical academy and the Cyprus productivity centre will be possible via Aglandjia Avenue.

Traffic from Kallipoleos Avenue to Limassol Avenue is going to be diverted via Ethniki Foura and Makarios Avenue.

The public can check the progress of the works and the impact on traffic online at www.traffic4cyprus.org.cy

