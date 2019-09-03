Successful test day for Tziortzis in Italy

Cypriot driver Vladimiros Tziortzis recently tested a new Tatuus Formula 3 T-318 Alfa Romeo car.

Tziortzis had his first test with the car in Italy. The test took place with the Italian team JD Motorsports, as a result of the two sides’ collaboration, which is expected to last for 2019 and maybe for 2020.

The single test day took place at Cremona Circuit in Lombardy, southeast of Milan. The Cypriot racer was excellent, stopping the clock at 1.22.67, with the team record with this particular car previously 1.23.0. This car type is used in the Formula Regional European Championship.

After the end of the test day, Tziortzis said: The team was very pleased, and so am I. The car is much faster from last year’s Formula Renault car and of course heavier in driving. The protection that new cars now carry to protect the head of the driver in case of an accident, did not affect my visibility at all.”

Shortly thereafter, Tziortzis flew to Moscow as part of his 2019 training program obligations.

Tziortzis is Sponsored by Holiday Tours, Eneos Motor Oil lubricants produced in Cyprus by Psaltis Auto Parts, Televantos Used Trucks Ltd. and A. Tziortzis Car Service Ltd. He is also supported by smmcyprus.com, Daytona Raceway, Frederick University and Sana Hiltonia.