September 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Supreme court to convene on foreclosures on September 24

By Staff Reporter025
The supreme court

The supreme court will convene on September 24 to deal with three pieces of legislation on foreclosures  that the president vetoed.

The bills in question had been passed by opposition parties before the summer break.

The opposition said they wanted to introduce additional safeguards for homeowners with mortgages they are unable to service, and to restore the negotiating balance between lenders and borrowers.

MPs had been warned that the provisions effectively rendered the foreclosures legislation ineffective and would very likely lead to a need for fresh capital as the value of collateral would be affected.

Warnings were also issued by the European Central Bank and the Single Supervisory Mechanism.

The attorney-general had warned the bills contained unconstitutional provisions.

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Bill comes due for locating serial killer’s victims in red lake

Staff Reporter

Cypriot honey gets own trademark for easy recognition by consumers

Lizzy Ioannidou

Cypriots spend 89 per cent of their holiday budgets on trips abroad

Annette Chrysostomou

Cyprus Airways announces three-day offer with up to 46% off ticket prices

Staff Reporter

Lute meets Anastasiades, National Council underway

Jean Christou

Man arrested with fake passport

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign