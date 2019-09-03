September 3, 2019

Suspect arrested in Nicosia burglary

Police on Monday evening arrested a man in connection with a burglary of a Nicosia apartment earlier in the day.

Around 5pm a 35-year-old woman reported that various electronic devices, a credit card and jewellery worth €2,285 had been stolen from her flat, and she had received a message that her credit card had been used at a kiosk for the amount of €5.60.

Police carried out investigations at the home and the kiosk which led them to believe the 33-year-old suspect was involved.

When his home was searched they said they found the stolen credit card and other property which had been taken from the woman’s apartment.

The man allegedly admitted stealing the items after he was arrested.

