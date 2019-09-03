The sounds of Cyprus

Opening the World Music Festival in Paphos is a journey through the sounds of traditional Greek and Cypriot instruments. On Friday Georgia Kombou and Antigoni Kyriakidou will fill Technopolis 20 with instrumental music by local and Greek composers, kicking off the festival by paying tribute to local melodies.

Georgia is the only female Cypriot soloist of the bouzouki. Yet that’s not her only musical talent. She also plays the mandolin, laouto and the tzoura and is an award-winning composer whose work is inspired by Thanasis Polykandriotis, the famous composer from Limassol. Born in Limassol herself, Georgia began playing music at the age of nine, attending piano and theory at the Greek Conservatory of Limassol. Yet the signs were there from an even earlier age.

While very young Georgia would, she says, hold a sewing needle and a matchstick in the pretence of playing the mandolin. Of course, no parent could ignore the obvious signs and when her father noticed his daughter’s interest he quickly bought her a bouzouki – an instrument which has since become her trademark. Fast forward a few years and, in 1990, Georgia set off for Thessaloniki to study music, quickly building her reputation as she began to perform in concerts and make appearances on local television stations. She participated in various festivals for several years and has recently won awards for her bouzouki playing.

On Friday, along with Antigoni Kyriakidou, Georgia will bring the melodies of bouzouki, mandolin and accordion to life in her performance entitled Sounds of Cyprus.

Sounds of Cyprus

Performance with Georgia Kombou and Antigoni Kyriadoou featuring bouzouki, mandolin and accordion. Part of the World Music Festival. September 6. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12. Tel: 7000-242. As part of the festival that is organised by the Paphos Music Lovers Association, tickets can be purchased online at www.paphosmusiclovers.com