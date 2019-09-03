September 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

The state is heading for another financial meltdown

By CM Reader's View00
American GIs storming Omaha beach on D-Day (Wikipedia)

Regrettably, this editorial and all the comments are justifiably expressing their disgust at the populism which the political establishment have become so used to throwing around.

The events of 2013 with the economic meltdown and bail-in of the banks which resulted in a €10 billion loan, which STILL needs to be repaid, have taught them absolutely nothing. In short, it matters not what any of us say as we’re pissing in the wind.

The state is careering towards yet another financial meltdown.

In the opening scene of ‘Saving Private Ryan’, the Americans storming Omaha beach on D-Day use flamethrowers to neutralize a huge concrete bunker. A number of German troops come tumbling out on fire and an American GI screams ,”Don’t shoot. Let ’em burn.”

I hope that when, and not if, the Troika is called upon to bail the island out a second time, they yell out, “Let ’em burn.”

Fr

Our View: Estia scheme rewards strategic defaulters

Related posts

Our View: Estia scheme rewards strategic defaulters

CM: Our View

Greek PM makes good but not perfect start

Reuters News Service

Cummings is a technocrat who has nothing but contempt for democracy

CM Reader's View

It’s all over Mr. Panayiotides, there can be no federal solution

CM Reader's View

I’ve seen all sorts of nasty stuff in the water

CM Reader's View

You can still acquire title deed without permit

CM Reader's View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign