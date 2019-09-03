September 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Business

Total new loans down to €249m in July

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

Τotal new loans given out by Cyprus’ banks fell €90m to €249m in July 2019 compared with June’s €339.1m according to data released by the Central Bank on Tuesday.

New consumer loans increased to €17.3m, compared with €14.2 million in the previous month, of which € 0.5m comprised renegotiated or restructured loans.

Fresh loans for house purchase rose to €87.8 million, compared with €71.3 million in June, of which €3.7m comprised restructured loans.

Those to non-financial corporations borrowing up to €1m recorded an increase to €41.6m, compared with €39.4m the previous month, of which € 4.9m were loans that were renegotiated.

New loans to non-financial corporations borrowing over €1m declined to €72.8m, compared with €190.2m the previous month, of which € 5.6m were loans that have been renegotiated.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

