UK’s Corbyn wants Oct. 14 election but with Brexit delay

The leader of the opposition Labour Party wants his lawmakers to vote for an Oct. 14 election but with a “mechanism” attached to force an extension to Britain’s Brexit date from Halloween, The Sun’s political editor said on Tuesday.

The Labour Party is working with rebel Conservatives and other opposition parties to try to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask Brussels for a three-month Brexit delay. A government source has said Johnson will seek an election if they defeat the government.

“A senior Labour source close to Corbyn tells me he still wants his MPs to vote for an October 14 general election tomorrow, but with a ‘mechanism’ attached to lock in an Article 50 extension to avoid No Deal,” the Sun’s Tom Newton Dunn said. “Is one actually possible?”

Meanwhile former British finance minister Philip Hammond believes that an alliance of opposition parties and rebel Conservative lawmakers should have the numbers to defeat Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government on Brexit on Tuesday,

“I think we will have the numbers,” he told BBC Radio. “I think there will be enough people to get this over the line.”

“Many colleagues have been incensed by some of the actions over the last week or so,” he said. “I think there’s a group of Conservatives who feel very strongly that now is a time where we have to put the national interest ahead of any threats to us personally or to our careers.”

With 59 days to go until Britain is due to leave the European Union on Oct. 31, the cross-party group will use parliament’s first day back from its summer break to launch their attempt to block a no-deal exit.

Johnson has warned Conservative lawmakers they will be expelled from the party if they vote with the opposition. A government source has also said Johnson would seek an election if he loses the Brexitvote.

Hammond said he intended to stand as a Conservative at the next election and he did not believe Downing Street could stop him. “There would certainly be the fight of a lifetime if they tried to (stop me),” he said, showing the depth of anger in the party.