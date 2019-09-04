September 4, 2019

Johnson and Cummings under attack

This government front bench is a joke with their ‘get behind Boris’ mantra, ‘we believe in Boris’ mantra.

After the vote Angela Leadsom was interviewed by Sky News or BBC News (I can’t remember which), and said the tory rebels should think carefully before the next vote, 30 minutes later they had all been expelled from the party.

When is the penny going to drop for her? She’s just cannon fodder, it’s all about Boris Johnson – for Boris Johnson, and who knows what for Dominic Cummings, they are the two ‘running’ the country, and at least one of them hates the conservative party.

EGB

