Blue Air launches 2020 summer schedule

Blue Air, the largest Romanian airline by the number of passengers, launched its 2020 summer schedule. Blue Air passengers can choose out of the 70 routes in 16 European countries for their next summer holiday.

“We are delighted to announce that Blue Air passengers can start booking their summer holiday for 2020. Thus, we continue to provide the best travelling options and fulfil the desires of our Cypriot travellers, whom we are waiting for on board. Whether we reunite them with their loved ones, or take them to new destinations, we are confident that the route offer, the flying frequency and the services provided will meet their expectations.

As people who love travelling and flying, we know the first step in any adventure is booking the ticket online. To enhance the digital experience of our passengers, we will soon implement a new online booking system, along with services that customise the journey of each of our passengers”, said Carsten Schaeffer, Blue Air Chief Commercial Officer.

The Blue Air summer schedule becomes effective on 29 March 2020 and is valid until 31 October 2020, and tickets are already available on the website www.blueairweb.com.

We remind you that the Winter Schedule valid from 28 October 2019 and until 28 March 2020 is also available for sale with attractive prices. Our schedule includes Athens, Thessaloniki and Bucharest from/to Larnaca.

“In this highly competitive market our goal remains is to convince the market that we’re not only the best option in terms of safety, comfort and affordability, but also in terms of meeting our passenger’s high expectations. In drawing up the summer schedule for 2020, we have taken into consideration the opinions of our Cypriot clients and the commercial efficiency proven by each route. Thu, we have maintained all the popular routes and we have optimised the flying frequency. We are confident in our commercial strategy, which will help us strengthen our position in Cyprus and in Central and Eastern Europe”, added Carsten Schaeffer.

Passengers who plan their holidays for the summer of 2020 will be able to choose, among others, the following routes:

From Larnaca to: Athens, Bucharest, Thessaloniki.

From Bucharest to: Barcelona, Birmingham, Bordeaux, Brussels, Castellón, Catania, Cluj Napoca, Copenhagen, Florence, Glasgow, Hamburg, Helsinki, Iași, Köln-Bonn, Larnaca, Lyon, Lisbon, London Luton, Madrid, Malaga, Milano-Malpensa, Naples, Nice, Rome Fiumicino, Stockholm-Arlanda, Strasbourg, Tel Aviv, Valencia.

From Bacău to: Brussels, Dublin, Liverpool, London Luton, Madrid, Milano-Bergamo, Rome, Turin.

From Cluj to: Bucharest, Dublin

From Iași to: Barcelona, Brussels, Bucharest, Köln-Bonn, London Luton, Munich, Paris-Beauvais, Rome Fiumicino, Turin.

From Turin to: Alghero, Catania, Ibiza, Lamezia Terme, Naples, Palma de Mallorca, Trapani.

With a business model based on reducing complexity, i.e. Low Cost – Low Complexity, Blue Air aims to become a leading airline in Central and Eastern Europe.

The company operates Boeing 737 aircraft and is carrying out a complex fleet renewal programme so as to provide its passengers with the best travelling conditions. With a team comprising over 1,300 professionals passionate about aviation, the company has an impeccable flight safety track record.

In its more than 14 years of activity, Blue Air has carried over 27 million passengers, of which over 5 million last year. The company is IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certified by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for its outstanding operational standards and it is a full member of IATA.