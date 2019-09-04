Cabinet approves a school for judges as part of justice system reform

The cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of a school for judges, which is part of the government’s bid to reform the island’s justice system.

The school is considered vital by the government and the supreme court to ensure the quality of justice in the country and was also included in the recommendations of Irish experts as part of necessary reforms.

The school will operate within the supreme court and can be attended by lawyers, Legal Service officers and officers of the courts.

The school is part of a raft of measures designed to reform the island’s notoriously slow justice system.

Cyprus ranks among the slowest countries in the world in terms of receiving swift justice, a conference in Nicosia heard back in March. While the EU average required to complete a case is eight months, Cyprus needs more than 2,500 days.

According to the World Economic Forum, Cyprus came 73rd on a global basis for the amount of time it took to solve differences, the same place as Cameroon but behind Uganda, Pakistan and Egypt. However, in terms of whether a citizen can apply to court to seek justice against the state, Cyprus came in 22nd.

Other statistics show that Cyprus is among the countries of Europe that spend the least on the operation of courts per head of the population, at €25. The percentage of the state budget spent on the operation of courts is also low, at 0.12 per cent, compared to a European average of 0.32 per cent.

The number of judges per 100,000 citizens is again low, 12 in Cyprus compared to an EU average of 20.