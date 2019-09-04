Cabinet approves bill for deputy innovation ministry

Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill providing for establishing a deputy ministry of innovation and digital policy.

According to Finance Minister Harris Georgiades, who announced the move after a cabinet meeting, this is one of “the most important reforms” of the governance programme.

The finance ministry’s Department of Information Technology Services will be under the new deputy ministry, the budget for the establishment of which is included in the 2020 state budget, he said.

The bill is expected to be sent to the House the soonest possible so that the deputy ministry could be up and running as soon as January 1, 2020.

He said his ministry had temporarily assumed the responsibility of promoting a series of actions on research, innovation and the state’s digital transformation. The latter was “the best form of public service reform,” Georgiades said.

He added that substantial progress has been made and steps were taken such as the appointment of the national chief scientist for research and innovation and setting up six research centres of excellence with significant national and European funding.

According to the minister, each of these research centres will employ hundred or more scientific researchers.