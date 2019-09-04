Café Balkan returns to the stage

Five years after their last appearance at Axiothea Mansion, Café Balkan returns to Cyprus with new music, accompanied by Pavlina Konstantopoulou on vocals, Apostolos Sideris on the contrabass and Ioannis Vafea on drums.

Staying faithful to the values set by the formation of the band and its multiculturalism as well as combining musicians working abroad and the prominent artists that thrive in Cyprus, Cafe Balkan members have cultivated an intercultural collaboration through issues of migration, cultural heritage, language, identity and coexistence.

A band based in Cyprus that carries influences from world music, Café Balkan will on Monday present new and previous material focusing on songs from the Eastern Mediterranean and north-western Macedonia, as well as the wider Balkan peninsula.

The performance is part of the annual University of Cyprus Cultural Festival. After a break in August, performances in September range from music nights to theatre performances. The next event after Café Balkan will be on September 12 and is a musical tribute to the great Cypriot composer, musicologist, conductor, teacher and visionary Solon Michaelides, whose work has been significant for the development of musical education and artistic activity in Cyprus. The life and work of the composer will be presented by Georgia Michaelidou, President, and Mikis Michaelides, Vice President of the Solon Michaelides Cultural Foundation. Selected works by Solon Michaelides for strings, voice, piano and choir will be performed by the Prometheas String Quartet, soprano Theodora Raftis, pianist Helene Mouzala and the Choir of the Nicosia Lyceum with Rena Stylianou on the piano, under the baton of Loizos Loizou.

