Cases of West Nile virus rise to 15

Cases of the West Nile virus have risen from 10 to 15 in the government-controlled areas, data published by the health ministry’s public health services showed on Wednesday.

So far, four people have been infected in Nicosia, eight in Famagusta area, and three in Larnaca.

One elderly man from Nicosia lost his life in August, while two others are still hospitalised.

In northern Cyprus, six cases of Went Nile virus have been reported following the death of 62-year-old man in July.

The UN reported at the beginning of August it will help efforts to tackle mosquitoes – which carry the virus – in the buffer zone.

The public health services said that since the first case was recorded, a number of measures have been taken to tackle the issue. These include the enhanced monitoring of suspected cases, the separate epidemiological investigation of each case, and an increase in mosquito control measures, among other measures.

No new cases have been submitted in the last 10 days.

Any suspected case of West Nile virus must be reported to the health ministry by phone at 22-605601 or by fax on 22-605491.