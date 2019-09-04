September 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Deal signed for new aerial photos of Cyprus

By Jonathan Shkurko020

The Department of Land and Survey has signed an agreement with French company Sintegra SAS and Greek company Erathosthenes SA for new and more accurate aerial photos of Cyprus.

According to the announcement on Wednesday, the project is expected to last a full year and aims to provide high-precision aerial photos of the entire country, using new cutting-edge technology and software to collect data.

The data collected will then be entered into the department’s land information system so that it can be used directly by the department’s staff, other governmental departments and private companies as well as the general population.

The new aerial photos will also help the police deal with difficult cases by collecting reliable cartographic data and significantly reduce fieldwork time.

 

