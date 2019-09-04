Efforts to agree on terms of reference continue, spokesman says

Efforts to agree on the terms of reference that would pave the way for the resumption of reunification talks continued, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Wednesday.

It followed the fourth meeting between President Nicos Anastasiades and UN envoy Jane Holl Lute.

Prodromou said the one-hour meeting was productive and that efforts to agree on the terms continued.

Lute was scheduled to meet Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci at 11.45pm.

Agreeing on the terms will first pave the way for a meeting of the two leaders with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York later this month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. He will then decide whether to officially invite the sides to new negotiations.