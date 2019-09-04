Electricity workers in north to go on strike

Workers of the ‘electricity authority’ in the north have announced a work stoppage for Wednesday and an indefinite strike for Friday in protest over reported expression of interest by the authorities to privatise the utility.

The utility’s workers’ union El-Sen had given the ‘government’ a deadline until Monday to start a dialogue with them and satisfy their demands.

The strike measures follow recent media reports in the north that a number of ‘state’ organisations owe the utility millions in unpaid electricity bills.

Head of the union Kubilay Ozkirac recalled during a press conference to announce the strike measures, that last week they cut off the ‘economy ministry’s’ power due to unpaid bills.

He added that since the ‘government’ failed to take into consideration their message of determination, they decided to proceed to measures.

Ozkirac said they were against the financial protocol between Turkey and the breakaway regime, privatisation of the utility and AKSA, a private Turkish company that provides electricity to the north with a power plant in the Karpasia area.

But ‘economy and energy minister’ Hasan Tacoy said in a written statement that even though privatisation is not on the agenda El-Sen insists the strike is to protest privatisation.