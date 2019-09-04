September 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Hate speech v Freedom of speech

By CM Reader's View010
Decision time for Attorney-general Costas Clerides

Why don’t you go and have a look at the laws governing hate crime, he used his freedom of speech and I am sure he broken no hate crime laws, yes I agree that he should be defrocked and banned and laid to pastures green.

CyIG

To which MM and De replied

I can assure you that I am fully conversant with what constitutes a hate crime.
If you would like me to give you the definition of a hate crime and how it differs from freedom of speech, please ask. However I do believe I have already pointed out how they differ in previous comments. (MM)

Freedom of speech doesn’t equal hate speech, and he won’t be defrocked by the church. This is what you religious believers fail to understand. (De)

According to the Cambridge Dictionary Hate Speech is defined as:

‘Public speech that expresses hate or encourages violence towards a person or group based on something such as race, religion, sex, or sexual orientation ‘

 

