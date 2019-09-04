In the eye of the Brexit maelstrom: what happens on Wednesday?

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s defeat in parliament on Tuesday leaves Brexit up in the air.

Following is the outline of major Brexit events on Wednesday.

1200: Scotland’s highest civil court due to rule on legality of Johnson’s planned suspension of parliament. The case could be combined with other such cases and go to the Supreme Court.

1400: Johnson versus Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn at Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons.

1500: Finance minister Sajid Javid will announce increases in public spending, preparing the ground for a possible snap election call by Johnson who is seeking a way to break resistance to his Brexit plans.

1700: Opposition parties and Conservative Party rebels grab control of House of Commons business. Debate of Labour lawmaker Hillary Benn’s bill to block a no-deal Brexit. There will be votes on the bill before 2100.

2100: Johnson seeks a general election (up to 90 minutes).

2230: Possible vote on an election.

*local times