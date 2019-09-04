New programme pledges to open up workings of government to public scrutiny

President Anastasiades on Friday will launch a new programme increasing public access to the workings of government with the aim of improving transparency and accountability, it was announced on Wednesday.

The ‘Exantas’ programme will be launched on September 6 at 10.30am at the Presidential Palace, followed by a detailed presentation.

All residents and the media will be able to monitor the progress and implementation of every project and government policy at any time via the internet, the announcement said.

For the first time, implementation timetables and associated costs and budgets will be outlined in detail.

“At the same time, the government will present a continuous report on the president’s vision, on reforms and actions that modernise our state and our country, by contributing effectively to our efforts to serve society more effectively for the benefit of the citizen and for the creation of a modern state,” the announcement concluded.