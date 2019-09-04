Police clears bishop in hate speech probe – report

A police investigation into the possibility of a bishop committing hate speech offences has found nothing improper, it was reported on Wednesday.

The probe against Morphou Bishop Neophytos was launched after he made derogatory comments about gays.

The bishop said in public that gay men give off a nasty smell and that homosexuality is transferred to a foetus when a pregnant woman has anal sex and enjoys it.

The bishop had also linked the murders of five foreign women and two children by serial killer Nicos Metaxas to abortion, saying it was hypocritical to be saddened by the death of the two children killed by Metaxas when Cyprus carries out so many abortions.

Daily Phileleftheros said the case file has been handed over to the Legal Service for instructions though investigators determined the bishop had not committed any offences relating to hate speech.

Attorney-general Costas Clerides only confirmed that the file was in his hands. He told the Cyprus News Agency that he would study the findings and give instructions as soon as possible.